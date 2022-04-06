AUGUSTA, Georgia (WKBN) – Warren native Jason Kokrak’s week is off to a great start at The Masters at Augusta National.

Wednesday the Warren JFK graduate hit the first hole-in-one of the day in the traditional Par 3 contest. It is the 101st hole-in-one in the history of the Par 3 contest.

It came on the fourth hole from 125 yards away. It is the 16th hole-in-one all-time on No. 4. Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas tallied back-to-back holes-in-one on No. 4 back in 2016.

The Par 3 contest has been knocked out by COVID-19 regulations each of the last two years.