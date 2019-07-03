Warren’s Gianna Clemente becomes third-youngest to qualify for U.S. Women’s Amateur

The 11-year-old shot one-under 71 Wednesday at Ford's Colony Country Club in Williamsburg, Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WKBN) – Warren’s Gianna Clemente is the third-youngest player to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Clemente will now compete at the USGA at Old Waverly Golf Course in West Port, Mississippi August 5-11.

The Warren native is a three-time World Champion and has 108 career victories in 130 events played.

Nowadays, she plays year-round in both Ohio and Florida.

Her home course in Trumbull County is Avalon Lakes Country Club.

