Warren native wins grueling five-day race through five states

DAPHNE, South Carolina (WKBN) – Warren Harding graduate Kimberly Durst won first place in the women’s division and fifth overall in the “Last Annual Heart of the South” road race early Wednesday morning.

It is a grueling five-day, 332 mile race through the mountains of South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Durst finished with a time of five days, 19 hours and 48 minutes.

The first day of racing included movement in 22 of the 24 hours. Subsequent days included movement of 16-19 hours per day, with very little time to sleep.

She has completed races of 300 miles or more five times previously. Training is year-round, and includes running between 80-100 miles per week and completing multiple marathons.

Durst is a 2001 graduate of Warren Harding and a 2005 graduate of Hiram College.

She currently lives in North Carolina where she works as a nurse in a long term care facility. She recently spent a year working in the COVID-19 care unit.