WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday’s high school football game between Warren JFK and St. Thomas Aquinas has been canceled due to a lack of players for the Knights.

The Eagles will instead use this Friday night as a bye week and resume their season on Friday, October 14, when they host Cleveland Central Catholic. That game will be played at Liberty high school.

Warren JFK is (6-1) on the season and coming off an impressive 33-0 victory over Rootstown last week. The Eagles are currently the top ranked team in Division VII Region 25 and have accumulated more computer points than every Division VII team in the state.

Aquinas (0-6) has not won a game this season and is scheduled to play at undefeated Mogadore next Friday night.