RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK’s tournament run came to an end with a 3-0 loss to Independence in the Division III Girls’ Soccer Regional Semifinals Tuesday night at Ravenna High School.

Molly Dougherty scored a pair of goals, while Alex Adams added a late tally to cap off the scoring.

The Eagles end the season with a record of 11-8 overall.

Independence advances to face the winner of Kirtland in the Division III Regional Final Saturday at a time and location to be determined.