WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK graduate Jason Kokrak is leaving the PGA Tour to join the newly-formed LIV Golf Tour.

The Saudi-backed tour made the announcement on Wednesday, adding Kokrak, Henrik Stenson and Charles Howell, III to their LIV Golf Invitational at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster on July 29.

Kokrak has 11 professional wins on his resume and more than 40 top-10 finishes throughout his career. He’s been ranked as one of the Top-50 players in the world dating back to 2020.

In a press release Wednesday, Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, said, “The addition of Jason Kokrak, who has been consistently ranked amongst the world’s best, and Charles Howell, III, one of the United States’ top competitors for years, along with English standout Paul Casey further strengthens a field that will put on a show for the fans at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. I’m excited for the third LIV Golf competition and can’t wait for our shotgun start at this fantastic venue.”

The PGA Tour has previously suspended players who have participated in recent LIV Golf events without the tour’s permission.

Kokrak joins many of the world’s top golfers defecting for LIV Golf including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson.