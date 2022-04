NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK freshman Freddy Bolchalk tossed a no-hitter to lead the Eagles to a 13-0 win over Mogadore Friday at Eastwood Field.

Bolchalk nearly had a perfect game, striking out five and walking just one batter through 5 innings.

Caleb Hadley, Jake Hettrick, Michael Mauro, and Quinn Meola each recorded two RBI.

Warren JFK stays undefeated in conference play, improving to 6-0.