Warren JFK’s all-time leading scorer Caitlyn Condoleon makes college choice official

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK’s Caitlyn Condoleon has signed to play college basketball at Westminster.

The 2020 WKBN Starting Five winner is the Eagles’ all-time leading scorer with 1,882 total points. She is believed to be Trumbull County’s all-time girls’ leading scorer as well.

Condoleon averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 5.7 steals per game this season for the Eagles.

In addition, Condoloen holds the Kennedy program record for most points scored in a single game with 40 points.

During her time at JFK, Condoleon was a multi-sport standout, earning All-Ohio honors in soccer. She was also a four-time district qualifier in tennis.