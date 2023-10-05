ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK boys golf team claimed the Division III Boys District championship by edging out Cardinal Mooney and Badger, which both qualified for the state tournament.

The Eagles, led by co-medalist Bryce Van Horn’s round of 75, posted a five-man score of 319 to finish the top team.

Along with Van Horn, sophomores Andrew LaPolla and Henry Phillips fired an 80 and 79 each, while Andrew Fredenberg shot 85 and Julian Bolino 86 to round out the district champs.

The young James LaPolla-coached team now heads back to the state tournament for the second consecutive time.

Right behind JFK in second place was Cardinal Mooney with a team score of 332, led by defending DIII state champion Rocco Turner.

Turner finished one stroke behind the co-medalists in first place with a 76. The Cardinals team of Rocco, Alex Eckstein, Dante Turner, Tyler Guerrieri and Elias Lyras will head back to the state for the second straight year.

The third team moving on is Badger, which finished just six strokes behind Mooney for second and five strokes ahead of Mogadore to edge them out for the state berth.

Badger was led by sophomores Austin Mariani and Ian Tricker, with an 84 and 82, with junior Hudson Rice sandwiched right between with an 83. Tyler McWilliams and Duncan Moy round out the Braves team coached by Mark Mariani.

The OHSAA State Tournament for Division III Boys will take place over the course of two days, October 13-14 starting at 9 a.m. at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course.