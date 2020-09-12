Warren JFK wins defensive battle to improve to 3-0

The Eagles led 6-0 at halftime and held on defensively to secure the victory in Week 3

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK football team won a low-scoring affair, 6-0 over Conneaut in Week 3 of the high school football season at Mollenkopf Stadium.

The Eagles led 6-0 at halftime and held on defensively to secure the victory. Kennedy improves to 3-0 on the season.



