WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline and Warren JFK baseball teams are both gearing up for their regional semifinal matchups on Thursday. Earlier on Tuesday, the two teams went head-to-head in a game.

Watch the video above to hear from the Eagles and Irish after the game.

“It’s very beneficial,” said Warren JFK head coach Jim Ciambotti. “You want it to stay sharp, and there’s only one way to see live pitching and play the game. This the best you can get and we did a good job doing it.”

The contest came about last week when Irish head coach Paul Kempe reached out to JFK for some scouting information on their district final opponent, Rootstown.

JFK did pull out the 9-2 victory, but more importantly, the game allowed both teams to get some crucial live reps in two days before the big games.

“It’s good getting live reps,” Kempe added. “We got some younger guys some work, you know, who haven’t that much in the tournament. Got some other guys some pitching. So, it’s great getting on the field, obviously great weather. And you know, you’re going against quality teams in the same spot, has the same goal as us, you know, just different division. I knew we were going to get a great effort out of JFK today.”

Warren JFK will face Jeromesville Hillsdale in the Division IV regional semifinal Thursday at 2 p.m. at Gilmour Academy.

Ursuline will take on Apple Creek Waynedale in the Division III regional semifinal Thursday at 5 p.m. at Gilmour Academy.