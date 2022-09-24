WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) -Warren JFK athletic director Al Gregos has announced that the Eagles will play all of their remaining home football games at Liberty this Fall.

Their usual home field, Warren Harding’s Mollenkopf Stadium, is currently undergoing renovations.

The following is the Eagles’ remaining regular season schedule:

Sept. 30 – Rootstown at Liberty

Oct. 7 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Oct. 15 – Cleveland Central Catholic at Liberty

Oct. 21 – Southeast at Liberty

Warren JFK suffered its’ first loss of the season on Friday night, falling to Mogadore 28-14.

In the latest installment of computer rankings, the Eagles were the top-rated team in Division VII Region 25.