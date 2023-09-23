YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Waffen JFK football team falls 41-7 to Mogadore in this high school football matchup.

Mogadore would be up early 7-0 in the first quarter.

Mogadore driving down the field in the first quarter: In the red-zone, Mogadore quarterback Zeke Cameron sends a quick pass to a receiver Corey Lehner. Lehner scores and goes in untouched, Mogadore up 14-0 in the first quarter.

End of the first quarter, Mogadore quarterback Zeke Cameron throws a bomb to his receiver Devin Graham. Graham beats Warren JFK’s coverage, he scores a 40 yard touchdown, Mogadore up 21-0 in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Mogadore is up 27-0. Warren JFK with the ball in their own half. Warren JFK quarterback Freddy Bolchalk throws to receiver Marcus Komora. Komora spins, beats a few defenders and races to the end-zone. Warren JFK scores an 80-yard touchdown.

Mogadore is now at 4-1, while Warren JFK is 1-4, Eagles play Rootstown, next week on Sept. 29.