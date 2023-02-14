LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — After trailing Lowellville by 11 points late in the third quarter, Warren JFK stormed back to down the Rockets 75-74 in the final minutes.

JFK head coach Mark Komlanc said with his team missing a key top-three scorer for them, everyone stepped up in this game and stayed together to endure the Lowellville run and counter with one of their own.

JFK was fueled by the duo of Michael Condoleon and Nick Ryan who combined for 52 points for the Eagles.

Condoleon finished with 27 points and Ryan put up 25 in the win. Devonte Taylor would also add 14 points while Nico Ciminero pitched in 7 points for the Eagles.

Condoleon said beating a team of Lowellville’s caliber gives them confidence moving forward to compete with the best of the best.

For Lowellville, Anthony Lucente scored a game-high 31 points, followed by Brady Bunofsky with 17 points and Vinny Ballone with 12.

Lowellville drops just its second game all season long and falls to 19-2. With the win, Warren JFK improves to 16-6 on the season.