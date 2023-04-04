CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK got by Canton Central Catholic, 9-5, after jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the third inning.

Three Eagles closed out their night with two hits (Santino Ciambotti, Caleb Hadley, Jake Hettrick). Leading the team by driving in three runs was Hettrick. Michael Bartoe, Jaden Rishel and Hadley each had two RBIs.

Sophomore Freddy Bolchalk tossed 4 2/3 innings to post the victory on the mound while registering six strikeouts.

Warren JFK will play at Mathews Wednesday.

Luke Vlacovsky, Jimmy Kane and Dylan Rouse all had two hits for the Crusaders.