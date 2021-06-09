Warren JFK state semifinal game postponed until Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has delayed the start of the baseball state tournament due expected rain and storms in the forecast in Akron.

The OHSAA announced on Wednesdat that the tournament will now shift to a Friday-Saturday-Sunday event.

That means Warren JFK’s (19-6) state semifinal matchup with Fort Loramie (27-3) will now take place on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The winner of that game will face the winner of Lucasville Valley (20-11)/Lincolnview (23-8) in the Division IV state championship game on Sunday at 4 p.m.

All games will be played at Canal Park in Akron, the home of the Cleveland Indians’ double-A affiliate, the Akron Rubberducks.

The following is the updated schedule for the OHSAA Baseball State Tournament:

Division III

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (21-8) vs. Barnesville (24-7), Friday, 10 a.m.

Archbold (22-11) vs. Canton Central Catholic (23-6), Friday, 1 p.m.

Championship Game: Sunday, 10 a.m.



Division II

Carroll Bloom-Carroll (27-5) vs. Hamilton Badin (27-5), Friday, 4 p.m.

Akron Archbishop Hoban (22-9) vs. Vermilion (26-6), Friday, 7 p.m.

Championship Game: Sunday, 1 p.m.



Division IV

Lucasville Valley (20-11) vs. Van Wert Lincolnview (23-8), Saturday, 10 a.m.

Warren John F. Kennedy (19-6) vs. Fort Loramie (27-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Championship Game: Sunday, 4 p.m.



Division I

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (24-6) vs. Cincinnati Elder (24-8), Saturday, 4 p.m.

New Albany (27-5) vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (26-3), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Championship Game: Sunday, 7 p.m.