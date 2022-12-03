CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – After losing to New Bremen in the 2020 Division VII OHSAA State Championship Game, Warren JFK has a chance for revenge as the two face off again in this year’s state championship. Follow along here for all updates:

New Bremen has jumped out in front of Warren JFK with a 24-0 halftime lead behind 3 rushing touchdowns.

The Cardinals quarterback David Homan has two scores (67, 43) and running back Hunter Schaefer added the opening score from 13-yards out.

JFK is seeking their third state championship in football (1991, 2016). Check out the path the Eagles went through to make it this far below:

First round: 37-9 win over Fairport.

Second Round: 13-6 win over Springfield.

Third Round: 35-0 win over Southern on our WKBN Game of the Week.

Regional Final: 22-21 win over Danville on a successful 2-point conversion with under :30 to go for a third straight regional championship.

State Semi-Final: 21-7 win over Newark Catholic to advance to seventh football state championship game in school history.