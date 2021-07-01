Warren JFK state champions honored at Eastwood Mall

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The celebration of Warren JFK’s baseball state championship continued on Thursday as the Eagles were honored at the Eastwood Mall.

JFK lifted the trophy two and a half weeks ago. Head Coach Jim Ciambotti says it’s been a whirlwind ever since.

“I really haven’t had time to settle down and let it soak in, but it’s real,” Ciambotti said. “We’re just glad to have this opportunity and glad the Cafaro Foundation had us out here today to receive the gift for the school.”

The gift was a $10,000 check presented to Warren JFK High School by the Cafaro Foundation.

“I’m very, very grateful.” Ciambotti added. “It goes to the school, so it will help the whole study body, not just the athletes. We have a lot of great kids there. With their education, hopefully it will help out.”

The Mayor of Warren, Doug Franklin, was in attendance and spoke to the team. He touched on the Eagle’s perseverance and their ability to overcome obstacles to take home the title.

“It’s really unprecedented when you think about how undermanned they were all year” Franklin said. “They were one or two players away from forfeiting every game because there was a certain number that you could have to even field a team. So they just made it. They beat every odd. Like I told these kids, they sort of reflect the Valley. We always overcome odds in our community and they’re a great example of it.”