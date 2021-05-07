Warren JFK standouts sign their way to the college level

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK seniors Cameron Hollobaugh and Gabe Green signed their letters of intent to play college athletics on Thursday.

Hollobaugh will continue his academic and athletic career at Walsh University. The Eagles senior will play both football and baseball in college.

Green signed with Tiffin University, where he plans to join the basketball team.

Cameron Hollobaugh is a three sport standout at Kennedy. In football, Hollobaugh helped lead Kennedy to nine wins last season and a trip to the Division VII State Championship game. He finished the season with 1,492 yards rushing, 623 yards passing, 154 yards receiving and 35 total touchdowns. He also recorded 58 solo tackles, 26 assists, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions on defense.

Gabe Green is a 6 foot senior that played in 15 games this past season and finished second on the team in scoring with over 11 points per game. Green also averaged over three rebounds, three assists, and two steals per contest, while helping lead the Eagles to 13 wins and a trip to the Division IV Regional Championship game.