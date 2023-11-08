WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK star Caleb Hadley made his commitment to Youngstown State baseball official on the early period signing day on Wednesday.

Hear from Caleb about his decision and the excitement of making it all official in the video above.

In his junior campaign, Hadley posted a .443 batting average and .608 on-base percentage for the Eagles with 6 doubles, 3 triples and a home run.

Last spring, Hadley and the Eagles reached the Division IV Baseball Regional Final game. He was also a part of the program’s first state championship in 2021.

As a two-sport athlete in his junior year in 2022, he led the JFK football team to another state championship appearance with 1,347 passing yards, 882 rushing yards and 27 total touchdowns.