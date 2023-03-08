Warren JFK standout Thomas Valent has officially committed to continuing his football career in the college ranks at Baldwin Wallace.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK standout Thomas Valent has officially committed to continuing his football career in the college ranks at Baldwin Wallace.

He made the announcement on social media on Wednesday evening.

During his senior season, Valent piled up 132 total tackles, with eight tackles for loss. He also tallied five interceptions, two sacks, 12 pass-breakups with a pair of fumble recoveries.

Last Fall, Valent helped lead the Eagles to a record of 13-2 and an appearance in the Division IV state championship game.

He had 20 opportunities to play in the college ranks, receiving interest from John Carroll, Walsh, Wheeling, and Ave Maria to name a few.