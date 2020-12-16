Warren JFK speedster signs with Air Force

In twelve games this Fall, Likens rushed for 893 yards with seven touchdowns.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK standout Jesse Likens officially signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football at Air Force on Wednesday.

Likens helped lead the Eagles to a record of 9-3 with an appearance in the Division VII State Championship game.

Likens is expecting to play on the defensive side of the ball in the college ranks.

He chose Air Force over Penn, Dartmouth, Tiffin and Denison.