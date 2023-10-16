WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK’s girls soccer team has burst into the second round of the playoffs with help from seven freshmen.

Last season, Warren JFK had three wins. This year, they improved to 12 wins and had a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Warren JFK’s girls soccer coach Kayla Zoccole said it’s a culture change.

“We looked for a lot of excuses in the past and this year we just look for the back of the net,” said Zoccole.

Zoccole said the success comes in part with an army of freshmen joining the team.

“Almost every freshman on my team is a starter,” said Zoccole.

Freshman soccer player Andrea Ryan said they don’t mind leading the charge.

“I grew up with brothers, so I’ve always been pushed to my fullest potential, especially trying to beat them,” said Ryan.

Freshman soccer player Laney Condoleon said they have great team chemistry.

“We came kind of from a losing team, and we’re building it up again,” said Condoleon. “We help each other out when we need it and it’s just like a real big family.”

Warren JFK senior captain Amelia Bonacker said the culture change is refreshing.

“This year, we’ve just had a great bond,” said Bonacker. “It’s been something that we haven’t had before, and the energy is just all around up.”

Condoleon and Ryan hope the bond builds up the program for the future.

“My sister was previously on the team and I’ve been a part of Kennedy with the soccer team for a while,” said Condoleon. “It’s surreal being on the field now instead of watching it.”

“In years to come, I think that this will help because not only will it drive the younger girls that we have coming up to get better and play better, but also the girls that are graduating. If they want to move on with their career, to help them too,” said Ryan.

Warren JFK plays Cardinal Mooney at home in the playoffs on Wednesday, Oct. 18.