WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK rolled past Lowellville 68-27 in boys high school basketball action on Friday night.

Nick Ryan led the Eagles with 19 points, while Nico Ciminero and Jaden Rishel added 12 points apiece in the victory.

Michael Condoleon also reached double figures, finishing with 11 points for JFK.

Michael Ballone led the way for the Rockets with a team-high 12 points. Matt Lucido chipped in with 8 in the setback.

With the win, Warren JFK improves to 3-0 on the season. The Eagles return to action on Tuesday night when they host Hoban.