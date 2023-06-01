LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK rolled past Dalton 7-1 in the Division IV Baseball Regional Semifinals at Louisville High School on Thursday afternoon.

The Eagles got on the board in the top of the first inning. They took advantage of multiple Dalton miscues, plating three runs without a hit to take a 3-0 lead.

Freddy Bolchalk picked up the win on the mound for JFK, tossing a complete game with six strikeouts. He allowed just one run on four hits.

Dominic Ryan had two hits and an RBI for the Eagles. Jake Hettrick-Carfangia, Michael Bartoe, Santino Ciambotti and Jaden Rishel also drove in one run apiece in the win.

It was a lead that the Eagles would not relinquish.

With the victory, JFK advances to face the winner of Lake Center Christian/Tiffin Calvert in the Division IV Regional Final on Friday at 5 p.m. at Louisville High School.