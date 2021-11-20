Warren JFK rallies to grab dramatic overtime win over Dalton in Regional Finals

MARLINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK rallied from two touchdowns down to grab the Division VII, Region 25 championship over Dalton 20-13 Saturday night.

Dalton led 13-0 at the half but the Eagles would mount a comeback the second half.

Antwan Brown scored on a toss in the 3rd quarter to bring JFK to within 13-6.

Then in the 4th quarter, Brown found the end zone again to bring the Eagles level with Dalton 13-13.

In overtime, Warren JFK stopped the Bulldogs and on their ensuing drive, Caleb Hadley scored the game-winning touchdown from one-yard out to give the Eagles the win and Regional title.

JFK improves to 10-2 and advances to the Division VII state final four for a second straight season.

The Eagles will take on Newark Catholic next Saturday in the state semifinals.

