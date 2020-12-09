Warren JFK quarterback named Trumbull County Player of the Year

Cameron Hollobaugh finished his senior year with over 2,200 total yards and 35 touchdowns

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2020 Trumbull County Player of the Year is Warren JFK quarterback Cameron Hollobaugh.

The Eagle’s senior becomes the eighth player in school history to win the award.

Hollobaugh helped lead Kennedy to nine wins this season and a trip to the Division VII State Championship game. He finished the season with 1,492 yards rushing, 623 yards passing, 154 yards receiving and 35 total touchdowns.

On defense, Hollobaugh recorded 58 solo tackles, 26 assists, 10 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 2 interceptions. He was named also named First Team All-State and the Division VII Defensive Player of the Year in the state of Ohio.

Warren JFK head coach Dominic Prologo was also named the Trumbull County Coach of the Year by the Trumbull County Coaches Association.