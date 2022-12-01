CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A rematch is on the horizon as Warren JFK is set to meet New Bremen in a matchup from two years ago in the title tilt that went to the Cardinals.

Coach Dom Prologo’s group is back to win the program’s third state championship. New Bremen has other ideas.

Will it be another Cardinal victory or will JFK reign supreme?

High School Football Playoffs – Division VII State Championship

Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton at 3 pm

Warren JFK (13-1) vs. New Bremen (12-3)

Last Meeting

Nov. 20, 2020 – New Bremen, 31-0 (Division 7 State Championship)

…The Cardinals won their first state football title by topping JFK behind a defensive effort that allowed 133 yards of total offense. New Bremen’s quarterback Mitchell Hays threw for 81 yards (TD) and ran for another 60 stripes (TD). Hunter Schaefer topped the century mark (101 yards) and scored a touchdown on the ground. Kennedy was led by Cam Hollobaugh, who threw for 72 yards and rushed for another 54.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: New Bremen, 33.1; Warren JFK, 30.1

Scoring Defense: Warren JFK, 10.4; New Bremen, 15.5

Playoff History

Post-season wins: Warren JFK, 50; New Bremen, 16

State championships: Warren JFK, 2 (1991, 2016); New Bremen, 1 (2020)

Game Notes

Warren JFK

• Tied entering the final quarter, Kennedy scored twice to eliminate Newark Catholic – 21-7. Antonio Smith ran in the first score of the game on a 60-yard dash. Caleb Hadley put the Eagles up 14-7 in the fourth quarter. That was followed up by Marcus Komora’s fumble return to give JFK the exclamation point on their 21-7 win last week.

• This year, the Eagles’ defense has held the opposition to 12 points or less in 10 of their 14 games.

• Only one team has been able to top 21 points this season against Kennedy (Mogadore, 28).

• Warren JFK has won 32 of 39 games during Coach Prologo’s three-year run as Kennedy’s head football coach.

New Bremen

• New Bremen got by Lima Central Catholic, 42-34, in their state semifinal matchup after trailing 14-0.

• The Cardinals won the 2020 Division VII state championship.

• When Chris Schmidt took over the program in 2015, New Bremen was reeling off back-to-back winless seasons. He built the program up from finishing his first three seasons with a total of six wins (2015-17).

• The Cardinal offense scored 38 points or more in seven games this season.

2022 Results

Warren JFK (13-1)

Eagles 21 Newark Catholic 21*

Eagles 22 Danville 21*

Eagles 35 Southern 0*

Eagles 13 Springfield 6*

Eagles 37 Fairport Harding 9*

Eagles 50 Southeast 0

Eagles 44 Cleveland Central Catholic 8

Eagles 33 Rootstown 0

Mogadore 28 Eagles 14

Eagles 28 Marlington 7

Eagles 20 Sandusky Perkins 12

Eagles 22 Garrettsville Garfield 21

Eagles 37 Delta 12

Eagles 44 Champion 14

*-playoff

New Bremen (12-3)

Cardinals 42 Lima Central Catholic 34*

Cardinals 23 Fort Loramie 0*

Cardinals 26 Ansonia 22*

Cardinals 39 Riverside 8*

Cardinals 49 Cedarville 7*

St. John’s 14 Cardinals 7

Cardinals 45 Minster 21

Coldwater 35 Cardinals 28

Cardinals 62 St. Henry 27

Cardinals 41 Fort Recovery 13

Marion Local 38 Cardinals 16

Cardinals 14 Versailles 7

Cardinals 34 Parkway 7

Cardinals 41 Lehman Catholic 0

Cardinals 28 Bath 0

*-playoff