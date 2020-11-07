Warren JFK moves on to state semis after win over Lucas

They move on to play Newark Catholic next week

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cam Hollobaugh’s three total touchdowns paired with a stout performance from the Eagles’ defense, including an interception from Hollobaugh, propelled Warren JFK to the state semifinals Friday night in a 21-0 victory over Lucas.

