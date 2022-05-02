WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK senior Will Toth will continue his academic and athletic career at Allegheny College. The Eagle’s lineman will join the Gator’s football program this fall.

Toth was a three-year starter on both sides of the ball for Warren JFK. He was also an All-Conference and All-County selection this past season.

Toth helped lead the Eagles to the Portage Trail Conference title in 2021, along with a trip to the Division VII State Final Four. He was also a key contributor on the 2020 team that finished as State Runner-Up.

Toth chose Allegheny over Westminster, Wooster, Saint Vincent, Defiance and Seton Hill.

Allegheny College is a Division III football program that competes in the North Coast Athletic Conference. The Gators were (3-7) last season.