WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK junior Patrick Valent will continue his academic and athletic career at Rice University. The Eagles lineman will join the Owl’s football program in 2023.

Valent made the announcement on social media Monday afternoon.

Patrick Valent is a 6’4″, 280 pound lineman for Warren JFK. He is a two-way starter that helped lead the Eagles to the Division VII State Final Four last season, and finished State Runner-Up in 2020.

In his social media post, Valent said the following:

“This process has been a wild one and something I will be grateful for forever. I want to thank my Parents/Brothers and the rest of my family for making all the visits and supporting me. I want to thank Coach Prologo for always getting the best out of me and making me the player I am to make this possible, my uncle Frankie for showing me what hard work is in my training. And lastly, all of my teammates/Classmates I love all of y’all forever this isn’t possible without you… Blue Pride for Life. Let’s finish the job this year!

With all that said I’d like to announce MY COMMITMENT TO RICE UNIVERSITY. #INTELLECTUALBRUTALITY #RFND”

Valent had several Division I college offers from schools like Air Force, Army, Akron, Bowling Green, Columbia, Eastern Kentucky, Fordham, Maine and Dartmouth.

Rice University is a Division I football program that competes in Conference USA. The Owls were (4-8) overall last season and (3-5) in league play.