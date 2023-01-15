YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Tournament at Ursuline High School, Warren JFK took down Liberty 76-38.

View extended highlights from the game above.

The Golden Eagles would jump out to a 15-point first quarter lead thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers, with Michael Condoleon nailing two in the first quarter alone.

Condoleon and Nico Ciminero would both finish with 15 points on three 3-pointers, while Jaden Rishel added 14 points.

Liberty drops to 2-11 on the year after the loss. Kalen Turner led the Leopards in scoring with 17 points.

Warren JFK improves to 8-1 on the season and will take on Ursuline in the championship game Monday night at 7 p.m.