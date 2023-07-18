WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eagles’ soccer schedules for both girls and boys’ teams are below:

2023 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 11 – at Champion

• Aug. 16 – Bristol

• Aug. 26 – at Ursuline

• Aug. 28 – at Southeast

• Sept. 6 – St. Thomas Aquinas

• Sept. 9 – Newton Falls

• Sept. 11 – at Badger

• Sept. 13 – Lake Center Christian

• Sept. 21 – Rootstown

• Sept. 26 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

• Sept. 28 – Pymatuning Valley

• Oct. 3 – Lake Center Christian

• Oct. 5 – United

• Oct. 11 – at Bristol

2023 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 11 – at Champion

• Aug. 16 – at Canfield

• Aug. 21 – at Boardman

• Aug. 26 – Ursuline

• Aug. 28 – at Southeast

• Aug. 31 – at Rootstown

• Sept. 7 – St. Thomas Aquinas

• Sept. 9 – Newton Falls

• Sept. 11 – at Cardinal Mooney

• Sept. 14 – Lake Center Christian

• Sept. 19 – Southeast

• Sept. 23 – Rootstown

• Sept. 26 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

• Oct. 2 – at Lake Center Christian

• Oct. 9 – at Garrettsville Garfield

• Oct. 12 – at United

Warren JFK High School

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Navy Blue and Red

School address: 2550 Central Pkwy Ave SE, Warren, OH 44484

