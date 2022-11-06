WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Kennedy Eagles have improved from just one-win during the 2020-21 season to 11-victories last year.
This upcoming season, coach Sean Zekkour expects another increase. “We lost a great player in Faith Hollobaugh, but the young girls on this team really had to grow up a lot last year as freshmen. They’re a competitive group that works really hard to get better. We expect to continue to progress forward as a program and compete at a high-level. We have set aspirations for, and believe we’re ready to compete for a district title this year.”
Senior Lucy Whetzel leads a group of returning players that features sophomores Grace Hadley (All-League Second-Team), Marshayla Meyer and Isabella Mauro (All-League Honorable Mention). The Eagles landed Jackson-Milton transfer Ava Darney this off-season who should make an immediate impact.
Zekkour indicates, “We only have one senior in Lucy Whetzel. She’ll be expected to be a leader. We also expect our underclassmen to continue to mature and set the standard for Warren JFK girls’ basketball. Ava Darney is going to be a huge addition to our locker room as well.”
Look for other notable newcomers Aniyah Johnson, Addy Odille, Danielle Wickham and freshman Hannah Myers to play a role on this year’s team.
Areas of concern lies in depth and experience. “playing five or six freshmen last year,” says Zekkour. “Their roles change. They’ll be expected to perform and compete at a high-level so if we can sustain that then I think they’ll achieve their goals. We’d go long spurts without scoring so offensive depth concerns me. Our defense was pretty strong for the most part, so if our offense can come around then we should be a pretty balanced team.”
Kennedy opens play against Mathews on the road on November 18.
Warren JFK Eagles
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Sean Zekkour
2021-22 Record: 11-9
2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Lost to East Canton in the Sectional Semifinal (48-38)
2021-22 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 46.5
Scoring Defense: 45.2
2022-23 Schedule
Nov. 18 – at Mathews
Nov. 21 – Newton Falls
Nov. 28 – at Badger
Nov. 30 – Southeast
Dec. 5 – Champion
Dec. 7 – at Rootstown
Dec. 12 – Canton Central Catholic
Dec. 14 – at Mogadore
Dec. 19 – at East
Dec. 21 – St. Thomas Aquinas
Jan. 4 – Lake Center Christian
Jan. 7 – Lowellville
Jan. 11 – at Southeast
Jan. 16 – Mathews
Jan. 18 – Rootstown
Jan. 23 – Heartland Christian
Jan. 25 – Mogadore
Feb. 1 – at St. Thomas Aquinas
Feb. 4 – at Southington
Feb. 6 – at Bristol
Feb. 8 – at Lake Center Christian
Feb. 15 – at Cleveland Central Catholic