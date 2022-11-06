WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Kennedy Eagles have improved from just one-win during the 2020-21 season to 11-victories last year.

This upcoming season, coach Sean Zekkour expects another increase. “We lost a great player in Faith Hollobaugh, but the young girls on this team really had to grow up a lot last year as freshmen. They’re a competitive group that works really hard to get better. We expect to continue to progress forward as a program and compete at a high-level. We have set aspirations for, and believe we’re ready to compete for a district title this year.”

Senior Lucy Whetzel leads a group of returning players that features sophomores Grace Hadley (All-League Second-Team), Marshayla Meyer and Isabella Mauro (All-League Honorable Mention). The Eagles landed Jackson-Milton transfer Ava Darney this off-season who should make an immediate impact.

Zekkour indicates, “We only have one senior in Lucy Whetzel. She’ll be expected to be a leader. We also expect our underclassmen to continue to mature and set the standard for Warren JFK girls’ basketball. Ava Darney is going to be a huge addition to our locker room as well.”

Look for other notable newcomers Aniyah Johnson, Addy Odille, Danielle Wickham and freshman Hannah Myers to play a role on this year’s team.

Areas of concern lies in depth and experience. “playing five or six freshmen last year,” says Zekkour. “Their roles change. They’ll be expected to perform and compete at a high-level so if we can sustain that then I think they’ll achieve their goals. We’d go long spurts without scoring so offensive depth concerns me. Our defense was pretty strong for the most part, so if our offense can come around then we should be a pretty balanced team.”

Kennedy opens play against Mathews on the road on November 18.

Warren JFK Eagles

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Sean Zekkour

2021-22 Record: 11-9

2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Lost to East Canton in the Sectional Semifinal (48-38)

2021-22 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 46.5

Scoring Defense: 45.2

2022-23 Schedule

Nov. 18 – at Mathews

Nov. 21 – Newton Falls

Nov. 28 – at Badger

Nov. 30 – Southeast

Dec. 5 – Champion

Dec. 7 – at Rootstown

Dec. 12 – Canton Central Catholic

Dec. 14 – at Mogadore

Dec. 19 – at East

Dec. 21 – St. Thomas Aquinas

Jan. 4 – Lake Center Christian

Jan. 7 – Lowellville

Jan. 11 – at Southeast

Jan. 16 – Mathews

Jan. 18 – Rootstown

Jan. 23 – Heartland Christian

Jan. 25 – Mogadore

Feb. 1 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Feb. 4 – at Southington

Feb. 6 – at Bristol

Feb. 8 – at Lake Center Christian

Feb. 15 – at Cleveland Central Catholic