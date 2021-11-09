Warren JFK High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – “We expect to build upon the tradition of winning in the tournament,” indicates coach Mark Komlanc. “It’s no accident we’ve won three district titles in 5 years and back-to-back [district] championships. The guys know what it takes and they understand that each year is different but the expectations don’t change. Excel in the classroom and on the court.”

The Eagles will welcome back returning 6 letter winners in senior TJ Harden (10 ppg, 6 rpg), juniors Hayden Wait (5 ppg, 4.5 apg, 4 rpg) and Pat Valent (3 ppg, 4 rpg) as well as sophomores Jaden Rishel (8.5 ppg), Michael Condoleon (5 ppg) and Nico Ciminero.”

Komlanc says, “We’ll be young and miss last year’s seniors but these guys are hungry and want to be considered amongst the best to play at JFK.”

The season tips off on November 30 when the Eagles will welcome Newton Falls.

Warren JFK Eagles

Head Coach: Mark Komlanc

2020-21 Record: 13-5

Last 5-Year Record: 66-54 (55.0%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 69.1

Scoring Defense: 61.7

PREVIEW

-The team must replace the likes of Cameron Hollobaugh, Gabe Green and Bobby Plizga.

-According to Komlanc, TJ Harden is still recovering from major knee surgery but is expected to return this season. Last year, Harden shot 40% from beyond the three-point arc.

-Hayden Wait, a 3rd year starter, “is the glue that holds us together,” says coach Komlanc. Wait made 48% of his shots from the floor.

-Komlanc states, “Pat [Valent] will be our toughness, he’s a football guy but has played at a high-level defensively and we expect him to be a force in the paint.”

-Komlanc points out, “Quinn Meola and Nick Ryan are two guys that we expect to step in and play potentially huge roles for us throughout the season. There are a few other guys that could potentially step in and be vital role players for us as well.”

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 30 – Newton Falls

Dec. 3 – at Southeast

Dec. 7 – Champion

Dec. 10 – Rootstown

Dec. 14 – Howland

Dec. 17 – Mogadore

Dec. 19 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Dec. 21 – Bristol

Jan. 4 – Heartland Christian

Jan. 7 – at Cleveland Central Catholic

Jan. 14 – at Lake Center

Jan. 16 – Ursuline Tournament

Jan. 17 – Ursuline Tournament

Jan. 21 – Southeast

Jan. 22 – at Canton Central Catholic

Jan. 28 – at Rootstown

Jan. 29 – at Lakeview

Feb. 4 – at Mogadore

Feb. 8 – at Western Reserve Academy

Feb. 12 – at Gilmour Academy

Feb. 15 – Lowellville

Feb. 18 – Lake Center Christian