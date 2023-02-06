Veteran Dom Prologo has officially announced his resignation as head football coach at Warren JFK.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Veteran Dom Prologo has officially announced his resignation as head football coach at Warren JFK.

Prologo has served as the Eagles’ head coach for three seasons.

In an email, he tells Sports Team 27 his reason for stepping down.

“I just needed to walk away,” Prologo said. “I truly don’t want to leave my program or my kids but sometimes you just have to walk away.”

In his three seasons as head coach, Prologo has the Warren JFK to a 14-3 playoff record which is the best in school history.

JFK won three straight regional titles, with a pair of state runner-up finishes. Kennedy also had one state semifinal finish.