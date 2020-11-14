Highlights: Warren JFK tops Newark Catholic to advance to state championship

Warren JFK is heading back to the Division VII State Championship game following a 20-13 win over Newark Catholic

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK is heading back to the Division VII State Championship game following a 20-13 win over Newark Catholic in the Division VII State Semifinals Friday night at Massillon’s Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

The game was scoreless heading into the second quarter, when the Green Wave got on the board. Drew Hess powered in for a short touchdown. The extra point was no-good, giving Newark Catholic a 6-0 lead.

Warren JFK answered back later in the second quarter when Cam Hollobaugh reached the endzone on a 3-yard touchdown run. The extra point gave the Eagles a 7-6 advantage heading into halftime.

Hollobaugh added another scoring scamper early in the second half, finding the endzone on a 2-yard run. Kennedy increased the lead to 14-6.

Hollobaugh’s big night continued in the fourth quarter, as he added a 3-yard touchdown run on a keeper, increasing the Eagles’ lead to 20-6.

JFK improves to 9-2 on the season.

The Eagles advance to face winner of Lima Central Catholic/New Bremen in the Divison VII State Final Friday at 2 p.m. at The Fortress in Obetz, Ohio.

Newark Catholic ends the season at 7-4.