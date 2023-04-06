AUGUSTA, Georgia (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a first-round 73 on Thursday to open his play at The Masters.

The 73 puts him at one over for the tournament.

Kokrak would get off to a solid start, grabbing pars on the first seven straight holes, but the former Eagle would struggle heading into the turn, posting bogeys on eight, nine and 10.

Kokrak would rally on the back nine, however, bagging birdies on 13 and 15 to limit the damage.

He will tee off Friday in second-round action at 11:30 a.m. with Talor Gooch and Sandy Lyle.