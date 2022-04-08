AUGUSTA, Georgia (WKBN) – Despite shooting a 4-over 76 on Friday, Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak survived the cut at The Masters at Augusta National on Friday.

Kokrak currently sits at 2-over for the tournament, in a tie for 23rd.

He is 10 shots off the leader Scottie Scheffler who shot a 5-under 67 Friday afternoon.

The former Warren JFK Eagle posted just two birdies on Friday in windy conditions.

Kokrak would record four bogeys and a double-bogey suffered on #12.

It is the second time he has made the cut at The Masters in three trips to the historic event.