Warren JFK grad posts bogey-free 3rd round to jump into contention at Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Korkak shot a bogey-free third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Saturday.
Kokrak shot a five-under, 67 in his third round to jump into the top ten.
The former Eagle posted birdies on holes 4 and 8 on his front nine for a 34.
Then on the back, Kokrak grabbed birdies on 10, 15 and 17 to complete his 67.
For the tournament, he sits at 11-under, three shots back of the lead in a tie for sixth-place.
You can watch final round coverage on WKBN Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.