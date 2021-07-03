Warren JFK grad posts bogey-free 3rd round to jump into contention at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Jason Kokrak hits off the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday May 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Korkak shot a bogey-free third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Saturday.

Kokrak shot a five-under, 67 in his third round to jump into the top ten.

The former Eagle posted birdies on holes 4 and 8 on his front nine for a 34.

Then on the back, Kokrak grabbed birdies on 10, 15 and 17 to complete his 67.

For the tournament, he sits at 11-under, three shots back of the lead in a tie for sixth-place.

You can watch final round coverage on WKBN Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.