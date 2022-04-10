AUGUSTA, Georiga (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a one-over, 73 in the final round of The Masters on Sunday to finish in a tie for 14th.

The 14th place finish is Kokrak’s best at the historic event.

The former Eagle posted six straight pars to begin his final round.

On seven, Kokrak sank a birdie putt to get under par but then gave the shot right back on the 9th with a bogey.

He would make it thru Amen Corner without a blemish but would bogey 14, get the shot back on 15 with a birdie but would bogey the 16th to finish in black numbers on the round.

It was Kokrak’s third career Masters with his previous best finish being 49th.

World number one Scottie Scheffler won his first green jacket with a final round 71, 10-under for the tournament.