Warren JFK grad nabs third career win after monster final round

HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak continued his good run of play grabbing a win at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open on Sunday.

Kokrak shot a final round 65 and finished the tournament at 10-under.

The former Eagle used four straight birdies on the back-nine to charge up the leaderboard and take the win.

Kokrak posted just one bogey on his final round.

It is his third career win, all of which have come in the last year.

His first win came in October of 2020 at the CJ Cup and then again this past May at the Charles Schwab Challenge.