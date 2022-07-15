FIFE, Scotland (WKBN) – Warren JFK graduate Jason Kokrak shot two under par, 70, in the second round of the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Links on Friday.

For the tournament, Kokrak is two-under and made the cut.

The former Eagle bagged two birdies on his front nine and posted three birdies and three bogeys on the back nine.

It is the first time that Kokrak has made a cut since the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 29.

Last year, Kokrak finished 26th in the Open Championship.

Cameron Smith leads the tournament at 13-under after two rounds of play.