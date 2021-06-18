Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak struggles in 2nd round of U.S. Open; misses the cut

SAN DIEGO, California (WKBN) – Looking for a bounce back second round of the U.S. Open on Friday, Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak struggled, shooting a 7-over 78, which is not good enough to make the cut at Torrey Pines.
In two rounds, Kokrak shot a 9-over in 117th place.
Only the top 60 and ties will play the weekend of the tournament.
Kokrak carded four bogeys and just two birdies on his front-nine on Friday.
He would follow it with six bogeys on his back-nine before finally carding a birdie on 18 to finish his round.
The former Eagle hasn’t competed since his win at the Charles Schwab Challenge last month before playing in the U.S. Open this week.