Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak struggles in 2nd round of U.S. Open; misses the cut

Jason Kokrak watches his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Friday, June 18, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO, California (WKBN) – Looking for a bounce back second round of the U.S. Open on Friday, Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak struggled, shooting a 7-over 78, which is not good enough to make the cut at Torrey Pines.

In two rounds, Kokrak shot a 9-over in 117th place.

Only the top 60 and ties will play the weekend of the tournament.

Kokrak carded four bogeys and just two birdies on his front-nine on Friday.

He would follow it with six bogeys on his back-nine before finally carding a birdie on 18 to finish his round.

The former Eagle hasn’t competed since his win at the Charles Schwab Challenge last month before playing in the U.S. Open this week.