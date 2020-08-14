Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak soars up the leaderboard at Wyndham Championship

Jason Kokrak sits just two shots off the lead heading into the weekend at the Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WKBN) – Warren JFK graduate Jason Kokrak shot a 7-under, 63 in the second round of the Wyndham Championship Friday afternoon.

It puts Kokrak at 8-under for the tournament through two rounds of play.

He is currently two shots off the leader.

The former Eagle did not post a single bogey on the day and holed seven birdies.

Wyndham is a tournament Kokrak has enjoyed — he finished in a tie for sixth last year and 16th in 2017.

Third round tee times will be released after the completion of the second round.