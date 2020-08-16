Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak punches ticket to FedExCup Playoffs after strong finish at Wyndham Championship

Sports

The former Eagle finished 14-under for the tournament in a tie for 15th

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jason Kokrak, Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament

Jason Kokrak watches his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Friday, March 8, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak wrapped up a solid week at the Wyndham Championship Sunday, finishing 14-under for the tournament in a tie for 15th.

Kokrak shot a 3-under, 67 in his final round Sunday afternoon.

The former Eagle shot in the 60’s in all four rounds of the tournament.

With the strong finish, Kokrak sits 99th in the FedExCup Standings, meaning he will qualify for The Northern Trust next week.

Jim Herman finished 21-under for the tournament to grab the win. He shot a 61 Saturday followed by a 63 Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award