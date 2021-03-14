Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak posts third straight top ten finish

Jason Kokrak hits a shot to a practice green during a practice round at the The Players Championship golf tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Kokrak shot an 8-under, finishing in a tie for ninth place

PONTE VERDA BEACH, Florida (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a final round 67 to jump into the top ten of the final standings of the Players Championship on Sunday.

It is Kokrak’s third straight top ten finish.

The former Eagle finished 8-under for the tournament, good for a tie for ninth.

Kokrak caught fire on his back nine, shooting a four under with birdies on 12, 13, 16 and 18.

With the top ten finish, Kokrak jumped up three spots in the FedExCup Playoffs to 10th.

Justin Thomas won the tournament, shooting a 14-under.