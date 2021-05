Jason Kokrak hits out of a bunker on the seventh green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

FORT WORTH, Texas (WKBN) – Warren native Jason Kokrak won the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday.

He held off Jordan Spieth for a one shot victory, finishing the tournament at 14-under par. He shot a final round 70 to seal up the victory.

It is the second win in the last seventeen starts for the Warren JFK graduate, who also won the CJ Cup in October of 2020.

Kokrak is also the third multiple winner this season. He moves into fifth place in the FedExCup Standings.