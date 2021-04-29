Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak off to hot start at Valspar Championship

Jason Kokrak shot a 4-under in first round play at the Valspar Championship on Thursday

Jason Kokrak during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga.

Jason Kokrak during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PALM HARBOR, Florida (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot an opening round 67 at the Valspar Championship to put the former Eagle in the top-ten after first-round play.

Kokrak posted four birdies on the front nine with two bogeys. On the back-nine, Kokrak grabbed birdies on 11 and 15 to finish his round 4-under, tied for 7th.

Kokrak has traditionally played well in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort, posting three top-tens including a second place finish in 2019.

Keegan Bradley leads the tournament at 7 under.

Kokrak tees off at 1 p.m. Friday for second round action with Gary Woodland and Paul Casey.

