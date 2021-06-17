Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak has up and down first round of U.S. Open

Jason Kokrak

Jason Kokrak poses with the Leonard Trophy after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

SAN DIEGO, California (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak had a rocky opening round at the 121st U.S. Open on Thursday at Torrey Pines, shooting a two-over 73.

It was an eventful opening nine for Kokrak who started on the back. He opened with a birdie on #10 before bogeys on 11 and 12.

The former Eagle would bounce back on 14 with a birdie but would follow it with another bogey on 15, before ending the nine with a birdie on 18 to finish the back-nine at even par.

Kokrak would get to one-under with a birdie on #5, which at the time had him just two shots back of the lead.

But he would find more trouble on six with a double-bogey, then finishing his round with a bogey on nine.

The leader currently sits at 4-under with roughly a quarter of the field left to finish their rounds.

Kokrak will begin Round 2 on Friday at 4:47 p.m.

